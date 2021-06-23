Progressive House Democrats pen letter blasting Attorney General Merrick Garland's handling of Trump-era cases In a letter addressed to Merrick Garland on Monday, a group of progressive House Democrats criticized the U.S. attorney general for failing to reverse the "weaponization and politicization" of the Justice Department under the Trump administration. Devlin Barrett, The Washington Post's national security and law enforcement reporter, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.