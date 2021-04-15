Live

Merle Haggard's lasting impact on country music

Country music legend Merle Haggard died at age 79, leaving behind an immeasurable legacy and impact on country music. The iconic singer had 71 top ten hits. Rolling Stone contributor Joe Levy joins CBSN to discuss.
