"Mercy flights" taking injured Gazan's from war zone to medical facilities in Abu Dhabi CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab has been on a rare "Mercy flight" to airlift some of Gaza's most sick and seriously wounded — mainly of them children and their families — from the war zone to receive vital medical care in Abu Dhabi. Tyab talked to some of the passengers who shared their harrowing stories of sickness, survival, and, for some, separation as they leave behind loved ones in Gaza to seek desperately needed treatment in the UAE.