Merck's antiviral pill to fight COVID-19 approved in U.K. A new antiviral drug that is taken orally to treat COVID-19 has been authorized by medical officials in the U.K. The pill from Merck is for people with mild to moderate symptoms or those considered "high risk." CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins CBSN anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green from London with details.