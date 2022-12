Mental health apps to blame for Adderall shortage? There are new questions about whether the explosion of online mental health companies may be to blame for the nationwide shortage of ADHD drug Adderall. These companies diagnose and prescribe medication 100 percent online. Nationally, data shows from 2020 to 2021, Adderall prescriptions for adults jumped 15 percent. One of those online platforms, cerebral, has been the focus of an ongoing CBS News investigation. Anna Werner reports.