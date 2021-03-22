Live

Men's socks: From commodity to luxury

Vincent Nasserbakht left a career on Wall Street to open the Sock Hop men's apparel store in downtown Manhattan four years ago. But now, as Don Dahler explains, men's socks are the fastest growing sector of men's apparel.
