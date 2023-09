Menendez to meet with Senate Democrats after pleading not guilty to bribery charges New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is set to meet with his Democratic colleagues on Thursday, one day after being arraigned on federal bribery charges. More than half of the Senate Democratic caucus has called for Menendez to resign after allegations he used his influence to benefit the government of Egypt and business associates. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports from Washington, D.C.