Judge sentences 3 men to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery's murder A judge in Brunswick, Georgia, has sentenced three men to life in prison for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot while out jogging in 2020. Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael got life without parole, while their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan has the possibility of parole after 30 years. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann and legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe join CBSN with the breaking news.