Live

Watch CBSN Live

Men at greater risk after hip fractures

New statistics show that the death rate in men with hip breaks is twice that of women. Plus, researchers in Sweden found that women who lead a healthy lifestyle can cut their stroke risk in half. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.