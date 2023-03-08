Memphis releasing 20 more hours of Tyre Nichols arrest video: CBS News Flash March 8, 2023 The city of Memphis announced it will release an additional 20-hours of video from the police beating of Tyre Nichols later today. He died three days after being arrested in January. The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-linked travel restrictions on people coming from China as soon as Friday. And Nobel laureate, acclaimed novelist and former Princeton professor Toni Morrison has been immortalized in a new forever stamp.