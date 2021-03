Memory slips may be early sign of dementia Researchers at the University of Kentucky studied more than 500 seniors for more than a decade. They found those who reported changes in their memory were almost three times more likely to develop memory and thinking problems down the road. Also, British researchers say going up one skirt size every ten years could make women more than 30 percent more likely to get breast cancer after menopause. Alphonso Van Marsh has that, and more of the day's top health stories.