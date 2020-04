Memo to NYC EMTs shows grim reality of crisis... Over 1,000 American residents died of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the U.S. death toll to over 5,100. In New York City, paramedics have been told to not transport patients in cardiac arrest to the hospital, reflecting the grim reality of how overwhelmed the epicenter of the virus outbreak is. David Begnaud reports from outside a field hospital in Central Park to show the toll the disease is taking on the city.