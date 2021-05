Mellody Hobson on retail "bloodbath," growing challenges In a new earnings report released Thursday, net sales for Macy's plunged 7.5 percent, while store sales at Kohl's declined 2.7 percent. Shares of Macy's, Kohl's, J. C. Penney and Nordstrom dropped between 7 and 17 percent. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss retail trends.