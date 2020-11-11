Melinda Gates joins panel on women's role in a post-pandemic world The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel on the importance of women’s leadership in shaping the pandemic response as well as the specific areas for action that governments and the private sector can take, with a focus on childcare. Participants include: Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of UN Global Compact; K.K. Shailaja Teacher, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Kerala State, India. The panel is moderated by Nancy Kacungira.