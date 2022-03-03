Watch CBS News

Melinda French Gates on having no regrets: "I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage"

Melinda French Gates sits down exclusively with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King for her first wide-ranging interview since divorcing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. She addresses rumors of Bill Gates' infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, and shares details about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. In a statement to CBS News, Bill Gates said "meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.