Melinda French Gates on having no regrets: "I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage" Melinda French Gates sits down exclusively with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King for her first wide-ranging interview since divorcing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. She addresses rumors of Bill Gates' infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, and shares details about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. In a statement to CBS News, Bill Gates said "meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment."