Mel Brooks gives Hollywood the finger

The Oscar-winning actor, writer, director, producer of such comedy classics as "Blazing Saddles" and "Young Frankenstein" came to his Chinese Theatre handprint ceremony with a little something extra -- a prosthetic sixth finger on his left hand.
