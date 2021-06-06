Live

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby girl

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child with Prince Harry, welcoming daughter Lilibet on Friday in California, the couple's press secretary said in a statement. Read more here.
