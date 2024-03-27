Watch CBS News

Mega Millions winning ticket sold in New Jersey

One lucky person in New Jersey has won more than $1 billion dollars from the 8th largest Mega Millions drawing. Dan Geltrude, the founder of the Geltrude & Company accounting firm, joins CBS News with more on the prize.
