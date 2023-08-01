Trump Jan. 6 Indictment
Bad-Mannered Congress
"Fire Whirls"
Recycling Confusion
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel's Jan. 6 investigation
Fitch downgrades U.S. debt, citing political "deterioration"
Special counsel announces new Trump charges, calling Jan. 6 "unprecedented assault"
Defense Dept confirms North Korea responded to outreach about Travis King
Millions stolen in brazen daylight jewelry robbery in Paris
N.J. lieutenant governor dies; Gov. Phil Murphy planning return to U.S.
"Fire whirls" are spewing from massive wildfire raging in the West
If I'm invited to a destination wedding, do I have to attend?
Mega Millions jackpot increases to estimated $1.1 billion
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.1 billion
The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On