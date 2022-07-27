One monkey caught, killed, more sought, after dozens of people hurt in Japan

Man who assaulted police officers on Jan. 6 gets 63 months in prison

DHS lawyers mull whether to allow Secret Service to work with Jan. 6 panel

1.6 tons of cocaine found in 2 trucks in "historic" Mexico seizure

Trump didn't have 10,000 troops ready to deploy on Jan. 6, then-defense secretary says

Pentagon planning for possible Pelosi trip to Taiwan: AP

Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no one wins $830M top prize

Dr. Caitlin Bernard speaks out on "real-life implications" of abortion bans

DOJ probe into Jan. 6 now encompasses communications of allies of Trump

Mega Millions drawing brings no winner, jackpot now $1.02 billion WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

