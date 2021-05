Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots exceed $400 million The Mega Millions jackpot climbed even higher Tuesday night, meaning the prizes in both major U.S. lotteries are now more than $400 million each. The next drawing is Friday for the Mega Millions prize, which jumped to $418 million. The drawing for the $440 million Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night. The estimated odds of winning both: one in 75 quadrillion.