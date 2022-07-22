Watch CBS News

Mega Millions Jackpot reaches $660 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $660 million, the nation's ninth largest grand prize ever. Danielle Frizzi Babb, the communications director for the Ohio Lottery Commission, joined CBS News' Christina Ruffini and Elaine Quijano with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.