Meet Trader Joe’s Canadian counterpart: Pirate Joe’s There is no Trader Joe’s store in Canada, so Mike Hallatt buys supplies and hauls them north to Vancouver, where he resells them at a markup at his own store, Pirate Joe’s. Trader Joe's has sued, and lost, so the cross-border expeditions continue. Mo Rocca goes undercover as Hallat and his accomplices go shopping for groceries.