Meet the team that moved their game to let Lauren Hill play

In the opening seconds of her first college basketball game, Mount St. Joseph University freshman Lauren Hill made the shot heard 'round the world. The story of her terminal brain cancer and her celebration in spite of it has been told all over the globe. But while most news cameras were focused on the celebration at center court, or the crowd of 10,000 cheering fans, our cameraman noticed something else remarkable. Steve Hartman reports.
