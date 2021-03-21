Live

Meet the man behind the emoticon

Do you feel like :-) ? Or maybe more like :-( ? Turns out one man came up with the smiley and frowney faces 32 years ago - and little did he know what his invention would lead to. :-o Mo Rocca reports.
