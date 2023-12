Meet the good Samaritan who saved the life of a developmentally disabled man caught in blizzard Sha'kyra Aughtry was hailed as a hero for rescuing Joey White, a 64-year-old man, and bringing her into her home for the holidays during last year's massive snowstorm in Buffalo. She and her family cared for White for days, until help arrived. Now, a year later, here's a look at their close bond. David Begnaud has more.