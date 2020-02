Female wrestlers shake up high school sports Teenager Nicky Moore is one of five girls on her high school’s varsity wrestling squad who beat out a male opponent for a spot on the team. With her mother as her biggest cheerleaders, Nicky has set her sights on big goals like her first state title and later, the 2024 Olympics. Jamie Yuccas caught up with her at a Kansas high school wrestling competition to talk about why she took her unconventional and groundbreaking path.