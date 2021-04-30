Live

Meet the first woman to run the Boston Marathon

Monday's Boston Marathon was 70-year-old Kathrine Switzer's 40th marathon. It marked the 50-year anniversary of her first, when she blazed a 26.2-mile trail for women by being the first to compete in the prestigious race. Don Dahler reports.
