Meet Taylor Tomlinson, late-night comedy's newest host There's a new face in late-night television: comedian Taylor Tomlinson, who will soon host "After Midnight," a new series on CBS and Paramount+ produced by Stephen Colbert. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with the 30-year-old Tomlinson about her unusual career trajectory; her Netflix comedy specials; and about conjuring comedy out of grief, social anxiety, and mental health issues.