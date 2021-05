Meet Simone Askew, the West Point cadet making history The United States Military Academy at West Point is America's oldest service academy, but never in its history has it had someone like Simone Askew. At 21 years old, Askew is the first African-American woman selected to serve as first captain of the Corps of Cadets. She is the highest-ranking cadet at West Point, commanding a brigade of 4,400. Norah O'Donnell reports.