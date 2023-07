Meet Maine's most celebrated young beekeeper Since she took up beekeeping at the age of six, Elizabeth Downs has been convinced she'd found her calling. Now 11, she works with beekeeping associations in Maine, sells honey for charity, and gives talks about bees in schools. Correspondent Martha Teichner asks Downs about her passion for pollinators, and her hope to one day become the state apiarist – Maine's official beekeeper.