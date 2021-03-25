Deadly Colorado Shooting
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Boulder shooting suspect faces judge, DA says more charges are coming
Live Updates: Biden holds first press conference as president
Student debt "feels like quicksand." Is loan forgiveness the answer?
Another major tornado outbreak takes aim at Southeast
Saudi official denies threat to UN expert over Khashoggi murder probe
U.S. adding 16,000 emergency beds for migrant children
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny in "strong" pain, lawyer says
House Democrats call on Biden to ease rules for staffers' marijuana use
Watch Live: Facebook, Twitter and Google chiefs testify
Coronavirus Crisis
Learning what it takes to bring students back to school
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
Gottlieb warns New York virus variant could be fueling new outbreaks
Has COVID-19 killed restaurants? Not by a long shot
U.S. looking to loan AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries
Some teachers uneasy about returning before getting vaccine
Trump urges people to get COVID vaccine, saying it's safe and works
IRS to delay tax filing deadline until May 17
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Meet Diesel, a local supermarket's cat mascot
The one-eyed feline takes a stroll every day to his local grocery store in New Zealand where he takes his spot right at the front entrance. Diesel’s not a stray and his owner tried getting him to stay home, but the cat kept coming back.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On