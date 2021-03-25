Live

Watch CBSN Live

Meet Diesel, a local supermarket's cat mascot

The one-eyed feline takes a stroll every day to his local grocery store in New Zealand where he takes his spot right at the front entrance. Diesel’s not a stray and his owner tried getting him to stay home, but the cat kept coming back.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.