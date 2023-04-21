Watch CBS News

Meet Cycling Mikey, bad drivers' worst nightmare

Drivers in London have one more reason to pay attention on the road: His name is Cycling Mikey, and he’s on the lookout for bad drivers. As CBS News' Ian Lee discovered, he's on a mission, and he's armed with a GoPro.
