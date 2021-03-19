Live

Meet ASIMO, Honda's most human-like robot yet

Honda showed off its latest version of humanoid robot ASIMO at the International Auto Show. It can run, jump, dance and kick a soccer ball. But there's still a long way to go before anyone will mistake it for a human.
