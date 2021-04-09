Live

Meet a puppeteer with a gift for pulling strings

Basil Twist has made a remarkable career animating puppets, a career so exceptional the MacArthur Foundation recently granted him one of its so-called "genius grants." Twist explains the ideas behind his artistry for the stage and films.
