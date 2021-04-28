Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Meet a Muslim Day" aims to fight fear of Islam

In 85 cities across the country, Saturday was "Meet a Muslim Day." A little more than one percent of the U.S. population is Muslim. and many Americans have never met a person of the Muslim faith. Tony Dokoupil reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.