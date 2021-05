Medina Spirit cleared to run in Preakness Stakes after passing drug tests The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes gets underway Saturday. After some speculation, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has been cleared to run, days after failing a post-race drug test. Gus Garcia-Roberts, a sports-focused investigative reporter with the Washington Post, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss drug use in the horse racing industry, and what the future of the sport looks like following recent scandals.