Airports and shelters packed, hospitals "holding up really well" as Hawaii reels from wildfires The death toll is expected to climb in Hawaii as search and rescue efforts continue following the wildfires that have killed at least 55. CBS News Los Angeles' Rudabeh Shahbazi has more from Maui on the continued evacuations. And Dr. Art Chasen, trauma surgeon and the director of trauma medical at Maui Health, joined CBS News to discuss the situation at his hospital.