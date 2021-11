Medical officials warn holiday gatherings could lead to spike in COVID hospitalizations, deaths More than 53 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year. Medical officials say they are worried that holiday gatherings could cause a spike in infections. A new forecast from the CDC predicts that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths will be on the rise over the next few weeks. Intensive care physician Dr. Lakshmana Swamy joins CBSN to discuss.