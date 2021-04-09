Live

Watch CBSN Live

Medical examiner: Oregon gunman killed himself

Oregon's medical examiner says the gunman behind the deadly shooting at Umpqua Community College killed himself as police closed in. Sheriff John Hanlin tells John Blackstone more details on the final minutes of the campus shooting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.