Meals on Wheels is serving despite pandemic With the CDC's warning that people 65 and older are most vulnerable to the coronavirus, older Americans, even those facing food insecurity, have been encouraged to stay home and self-quarantine. Non-profit Meals on Wheels has set out to make sure those vulnerable to hunger are staying fed, with more than 5,000 chapters around the country. Mireya Villarreal follows Meals on Wheels volunteers during their effort to keep helping people amid the coronavirus pandemic.