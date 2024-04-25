Meadows, Giuliani indicted in alleged Arizona fake elector scheme with ties to Trump Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani are among the 18 people who have been charged in Arizona for an alleged fake electors scheme to try to overturn the 2020 election. Although some of the defendants' names, including Meadows and Giuliani, were redacted from the court documents, they were identified based on the descriptions. CBS News election law contributor David Becker has more on the case.