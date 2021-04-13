Live

McDonald's menu changes spark a comeback

McDonald's had its best quarter in nearly four years after a big jump in sales from October to December. The company is crediting its new all-day breakfast offerings for the better-than-expected earnings. Vinita Nair reports.
