McDonald's CEO on raising employee hourly wages, company's identity McDonald's is giving workers a raise and vacation time, following protests by employees for higher wages. The change will affect about 90,000 workers in 1,500 restaurants that McDonald's owns, but franchise employees who operate operate nearly 90 percent of McDonald's in the U.S. will not benefit from the move. Only on "CBS This Morning," the company's new CEO Steve Easterbrook discusses the changes.