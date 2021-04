McConnell moves ahead with blocking Gorsuch filibuster Without any sign of compromise, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed cloture for the vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. But the Senate needs 60 votes to invoke cloture, and, as of now, Republicans do not have the 60 votes necessary to cut off the Democrat's filibuster to end debate. Mark Leibovich, Chief National Correspondent for The New York Times magazine, joined CBSN to discuss.