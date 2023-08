McConnell freezes again in front of reporters, sparking health concerns Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze again during an exchange with reporters at an event in his home state of Kentucky on Wednesday. A spokesperson for McConnell said he felt "momentarily lightheaded." The incident comes about a month after the 81-year-old paused while answering questions at the Capitol, leading to growing concerns over his health. Scott MacFarlane reports.