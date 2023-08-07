McConnell, Feinstein recent health scares raise questions about imposing age limits Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's abrupt freeze at a press conference and Sen. Dianne Feinstein's apparent confusion during a recent vote have raised questions about imposing age limits on U.S. lawmakers. McConnell is 81 and Feinstein is 90. And in the White House, President Biden is the oldest president elected in U.S. history. Punchbowl News co-founder John Bresnahan and Axios Capitol Hill reporter Juliegrace Brufke joined CBS News to discuss.