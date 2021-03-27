Live

McConnell "distressed" over emissions deal

While meeting with Republican senators-elect, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is “distressed” about what he describes as an “unrealistic” new climate deal reached by President Obama during his visit to China.
