McConnell delays Senate's August recess
As the Senate GOP prepares to introduce a new health care bill this week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that an August recess is delayed. Rachael Bade of Politico and Franco Ordoñez of McClatchy DC join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
