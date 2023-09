McCarthy-backed bill to avoid government shutdown gets bipartisan rejection The House on Friday rejected a stopgap bill to fund the government, with a group of hard-right Republicans handing Speaker Kevin McCarthy yet another defeat in his efforts to avoid a shutdown. The 165-page bill, known as a continuing resolution, failed by a vote of 198 to 232. Twenty-one Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against the legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.